Hertle, Xaver F.
September 21, 1923 - May 24, 2021
Dr. Xaver F. Hertle, 97, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2021 in his home. A memorial mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm Street on June 11, 2021 at 11:00AM. He was born in Rain am Lech , Germany, and immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his wife the late Marianne Kneier Hertle (2017) and their children.
After moving to Greensboro in 1964, he was involved in many civic activities and organizations, and member of the Greensboro Rotary was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. His three children, Brigitte H Ruggiero, Carola H. Jones, Wolfgang Curt Hertle, their spouses and many grandchildren, survive him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Xaver's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or, to one's favorite charity. Online condolences can made by expressed at www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com
.
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services
515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.