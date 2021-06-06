Carola, I am so sorry to read of your Father's death this morning. I thought of him often these past several months and kept meaning to call him.. We start back Rotary in person meetings this week and I was going to call today to see if he wanted to go. I got to know your Father casually when I moved to Greensboro in 1973 because we were in the same building. Later he treated for years my ex-wife. We later reacquainted when he became a patient of mind and joined Rotary. I always found him to be very friendly, thoughtful, and have great insight. i considered him a friend I could always count on . He was a wonderful caring man who cared deeply for your Mother. I was my honor to know him. I will miss him greatly. Fred Lopp

Fred B Lopp Friend June 7, 2021