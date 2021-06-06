Menu
Xaver F. Hertle
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Hertle, Xaver F.

September 21, 1923 - May 24, 2021

Dr. Xaver F. Hertle, 97, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2021 in his home. A memorial mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm Street on June 11, 2021 at 11:00AM. He was born in Rain am Lech , Germany, and immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his wife the late Marianne Kneier Hertle (2017) and their children.

After moving to Greensboro in 1964, he was involved in many civic activities and organizations, and member of the Greensboro Rotary was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. His three children, Brigitte H Ruggiero, Carola H. Jones, Wolfgang Curt Hertle, their spouses and many grandchildren, survive him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Xaver's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or, to one's favorite charity. Online condolences can made by expressed at www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com.

Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services

515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2210 N. Elm Street, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss seeing you at St. Pius X Church for the Saturday evening mass. You always sat in front of us. Sending much love and prayers to your loved ones, for you will be greatly missed.
Suzanne Miller and family
Other
June 7, 2021
Carola, I am so sorry to read of your Father's death this morning. I thought of him often these past several months and kept meaning to call him.. We start back Rotary in person meetings this week and I was going to call today to see if he wanted to go. I got to know your Father casually when I moved to Greensboro in 1973 because we were in the same building. Later he treated for years my ex-wife. We later reacquainted when he became a patient of mind and joined Rotary. I always found him to be very friendly, thoughtful, and have great insight. i considered him a friend I could always count on . He was a wonderful caring man who cared deeply for your Mother. I was my honor to know him. I will miss him greatly. Fred Lopp
Fred B Lopp
Friend
June 7, 2021
I was a patient and I loved Dr Hertle and felt so blessed I found him. He helped me in so many ways, probably wouldn´t be here to write this without him. He did a lot of good in this world and I know his children must be so proud of him. I will miss knowing he is not in this world. Peace and comfort to all the family.
Fran Butler Grant
Other
June 6, 2021
I was a patient of Dr.Hertle.He was won of the nicest people I have ever known.He taught me so much about life.We used to run into each other at Food Lion.He always had time to stop and talk.He was always interested in how I was doing and what was going on in my life after he retired.Dr Hertle was a very special man.I am very sorry for the loss of your Dad.Love Linda. J.Edwardd
Linda Jordan
June 6, 2021
I was a patient of you father's for many years.He was a wonderful man.He taught me so much about life.I will ever be grateful to him.He was true friend to me.No matter where I saw him he always had time to offer a few kind words.I will always remember him with good thoughts and happiness.To the Hertle family your dad was a very special man.I will hold a special regard for him in my heart.
Linda Jordan Edwards
June 6, 2021
