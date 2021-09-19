Bynum, Yvonne T.
Yvonne T. Bynum, 84, of Greensboro, departed her earthly home on September 14, 2021.
She was educated in Greensboro Public Schools and proudly graduated from Bennett College in 1958. Yvonne's passion for education led to a career teaching commercial education, managing several public school libraries, and later working in the Department of Development and University Relations at North Carolina A&T State University.
Her true legacy is the family and the extended family that she supported, loved, and cared for over many years. Yvonne is survived by her daughter Nicole Bynum-Applegarth (Tammy), sister Anthanette T. Clark, sister-in-law Patricia Thomas, and several nieces, nephews, and a host of "adopted" children.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC with Pastor Ellen Spruill officiating. The burial will proceed at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12 PM prior to the service. Please wear a mask in accordance with safe COVID-19 protocols.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.