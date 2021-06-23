McGrady, YvonneSeptember 21, 1942 - June 17, 2021Yvonne McGrady, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 2005 New Garden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.Born and raised in Wilmington, NC, Yvonne moved to Greensboro in the early 70's, raising her two sons with a career in corporate finance. She loved and enjoyed her family and friends and was quite a fan of ACC basketball. She was a very modest & talented pianist and loved music. Over the years Yvonne developed a passion for knitting, gardening, and sewing to include quilting. She was an active member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church as well as a former member of the choir. Yvonne also enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, and traveling.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry McGrady, ex-husband, Ron DeYoung and mother, Beulah Schindler.Surviving are sons, Mark DeYoung, Jeff DeYoung, daughters-in-law, Jacki DeYoung, Meredith DeYoung, stepdaughter, Catherine McGrady, stepson-in-law, Chuck Matthews, grandchildren, Taylor DeYoung, Casey DeYoung, Carter Matthews and Lillian Matthews.