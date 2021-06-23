Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Yvonne McGrady
McGrady, Yvonne

September 21, 1942 - June 17, 2021

Yvonne McGrady, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 2005 New Garden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.

Born and raised in Wilmington, NC, Yvonne moved to Greensboro in the early 70's, raising her two sons with a career in corporate finance. She loved and enjoyed her family and friends and was quite a fan of ACC basketball. She was a very modest & talented pianist and loved music. Over the years Yvonne developed a passion for knitting, gardening, and sewing to include quilting. She was an active member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church as well as a former member of the choir. Yvonne also enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry McGrady, ex-husband, Ron DeYoung and mother, Beulah Schindler.

Surviving are sons, Mark DeYoung, Jeff DeYoung, daughters-in-law, Jacki DeYoung, Meredith DeYoung, stepdaughter, Catherine McGrady, stepson-in-law, Chuck Matthews, grandchildren, Taylor DeYoung, Casey DeYoung, Carter Matthews and Lillian Matthews.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Fellowship Presbyterian Church
2005 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mark, Jeff, Your Mom was a remarkable woman, and an uplifting influence on our lives when we were at Presbyterian Counseling together. She had a way of zeroing in on what was important and staying real and practical. She was a friend who cared, and we will miss her. May you have only healing memories of Yvonne, who loved you, Jack and Linda
Jack and Linda Hileman
Work
June 27, 2021
Yvonne was one of my customers at CVS. She was such a sweet person. I´m so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to the family.
Dorothy B Overman
Work
June 23, 2021
I WORKED MANY YEARS WITH YVONNE AS A PARTNER AND A COWORKER AT PRESBYTERIAN COUNSELING CENTER. I LOVED HER SO MUCH. SHE WAS THE FINEST AND MOST LOVEABLE PERSON I KNOW. PERSONNALY FOR ME I WILL MISS HER DEARLY. I CAN'T SAY HOW SAD I AM OF THIS SAD NEWS.
Pamela Tucker
June 23, 2021
Roger and Katherine McGrady
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results