Blount, Zachary Nathan
November 14, 1990 - December 8, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Zachary Nathan Blount on December 8, 2020 at his home in Lawrenceville, GA. Zach was born in Lawrenceville, GA to Barry and Julie Blount on November 14, 1990. He lived in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Colorado in his short time on this earth. We do not want to remember him by the evil disease of addiction that took his life, but of the full of life, young man. He was a master mechanic by trade and most recently worked with Christian Brothers Automotive. He enjoyed being a husband to Miranda, a dad to his daughters, playing and making music, art, skateboarding, snowboarding, giving tattoos and haircuts, and playing video games. We are confident he is in heaven, in the arms of Jesus because he accepted the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross for his sins. John 3:16-17 – "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him." Zach was preceded in death by his Papa, Glen Hultquist, of Georgia. Left to cherish his memory besides his parents of Colfax, NC, Barry and Julie, are brothers Taylor of Florida, Joshua, and Andrew of North Carolina, sisters Katie Newsom (Jacob) of Iowa, and Kari Blount of NC; daughter Izabella and her mom, former wife of Zach, Arianna Blount (Jon), of Colorado; new bride Miranda Blount and bonus daughters, Skyler and Emily, of GA; his Nana, Lee Hultquist of GA; his Grandma and Granddaddy, Ray and Annette Blount of Vidalia, GA; the Rice family, that has been his second home for the past 2 years, Aunt Lisa, Uncle Eric, Sarah (Phillip) Lewis, Hannah, and Brandon of GA; lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins and extended family; brothers from No Longer Bound and friends.
I Thessalonians 4:13-14 – "But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep." A service to remember Zach will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at 12Stone Church, Hamilton Mill Campus, 3858 Braselton Hwy, Buford, GA 30519, Pastor Paul Nieman officiating. Family will greet friends in the lobby after the service. Memorial contributions in Zachary's name can be made to No Longer Bound, Cumming, GA. No Longer Bound – Make a Donation. No Longer Bound offers a 12-month long, residential, regeneration process to rescue addicts, regenerate men, and reconcile families. Or to the daughters' fundraiser at GofundMe: Fundraiser for Miranda Tillman by Sarah Lewis : The Daughters' Fund (gofundme.com
) Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2020.