Greensboro News & Record
Zachary Porter Williamson
2002 - 2021
BORN
2002
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northwest Guilford High SchoolPage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Williamson, Zachary Porter

January 11, 2002 - June 26, 2021

Zachary Porter Williamson, 19, passed away on Saturday, June 26th from injuries sustained following a car accident in Oak Ridge, in which he was a passenger.

Zach had a huge heart, congenial personality, and quick wit. He loved to make his family and friends laugh. Other passions included lacrosse, snowboarding, skateboarding, fishing, and wakeboarding. Zach attended Oak Ridge Elementary School, Northwest Guilford Middle School and graduated from Northwest Guilford High School in 2020, where he was a 3-year letterman on the varsity lacrosse team. Zach had just completed his freshman year at Guilford College and was excited about attending Appalachian State University in the fall.

Zach is survived by his mother, Mary Helen Molpus, father, Gregg Alan Williamson and sister, Margaret Reily Williamson. His extended family includes grandparents Virginia Molpus of Siesta Key, FL, Manly Molpus and Pam Simpson of Sarasota, FL, Gloria Jean and Fred Dobbe of Valley Center, CA, and Ronald Williamson and Robin Sperling of Lincoln Park, NJ. Zach also loved spending time with his uncle Kenny and with aunt Maggie and uncle Brett, his four cousins Ethan, Ben, Ella, and Drew, and other loving relatives.

A celebration of life service will be held on July 11th at 2 p.m. at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Team Voyage at Page High School, Greensboro Urban Ministry, or Guilford County Animal Services.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Westover Church
505 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Zach was a brother to us. We will never forget him.
Christian and Gabe Alvarez
Friend
July 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God be with you. Wendy
Wendy O'Connell
Work
July 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, Praying for you and your family. You're in my heart.
Tyrell Houghton
July 12, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. In times of unimaginable sorrow, I'm reminded of this Irish toast: "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal." Bless your family and the love you continue to share in honor of your son.
Hannah Ficklin
Other
July 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I know words can´t take away the hurt you´re feeling, but I want you to know how much I care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.
Catalina
July 7, 2021
When the immense sorrow passes, may your hearts be filled with the wonderful memories of Zach, as you celebrate a life well lived and well loved.
Tony Hamer & Matthew Bertram
Other
July 6, 2021
Tony Hamer & Matthew Bertram
July 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. It´s impossible for me to know what y´all are going thru. Prayers for your family.
Janet Thomas
Other
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results