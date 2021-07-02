Williamson, Zachary Porter
January 11, 2002 - June 26, 2021
Zachary Porter Williamson, 19, passed away on Saturday, June 26th from injuries sustained following a car accident in Oak Ridge, in which he was a passenger.
Zach had a huge heart, congenial personality, and quick wit. He loved to make his family and friends laugh. Other passions included lacrosse, snowboarding, skateboarding, fishing, and wakeboarding. Zach attended Oak Ridge Elementary School, Northwest Guilford Middle School and graduated from Northwest Guilford High School in 2020, where he was a 3-year letterman on the varsity lacrosse team. Zach had just completed his freshman year at Guilford College and was excited about attending Appalachian State University in the fall.
Zach is survived by his mother, Mary Helen Molpus, father, Gregg Alan Williamson and sister, Margaret Reily Williamson. His extended family includes grandparents Virginia Molpus of Siesta Key, FL, Manly Molpus and Pam Simpson of Sarasota, FL, Gloria Jean and Fred Dobbe of Valley Center, CA, and Ronald Williamson and Robin Sperling of Lincoln Park, NJ. Zach also loved spending time with his uncle Kenny and with aunt Maggie and uncle Brett, his four cousins Ethan, Ben, Ella, and Drew, and other loving relatives.
A celebration of life service will be held on July 11th at 2 p.m. at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Team Voyage at Page High School, Greensboro Urban Ministry, or Guilford County Animal Services.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 2, 2021.