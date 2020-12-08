O'Brien, Zella Ray



February 27, 1941 - December 5, 2020



Zella Ray O'Brien of Greensboro, NC was born in West Jefferson, NC.



She was a resident at Westchester Manor in High Point, NC.



Our beloved moma has gone home to be with our heavenly father.



She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Fender Miller and Edna Bina Miller and her sister, Mary Ann Goslen and her brother, Carson Odell Miller. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Earl Miller, Lenna Shew, Elizabeth Kilby, Ethel Brown (Larry Brown), Tommy Miller, Martha Hawkins.



She was a mother of three children, Thomas W. O'Brien, Brenda Barbee (Drew Barbee), Donna C. Key (Donald Key); grandmother of Tommy Taylor (Kendra Burns Edel), Brian Key (Brittany Key), Sean Crouse; and a great-grandmother to Allie Grace Key, and many nieces and nephews.



She worked many years at Belks and multiple department stores selling cosmetics like Estee Lauder and Lancome while winning many sales person of the year awards. She loved adult coloring books with colored pencils, gardening and working in her flower beds, lake fishing, cooking and cutting up with her grandkids. She also loved all kinds of birds, especially hummingbirds.



Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 intermittently between the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403.



Funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the chapel of Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Face masks are requested for attendees.



Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service



1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 8, 2020.