Parker, Zella
February 6, 1931 - June 18, 2021
Burlington - Zella Chambers Parker, 90, passed away at the Hospice Home on Friday, June 18, 2021 after several months of failing health. She was the daughter of the late J.A. Chambers and Mary Stone Chambers and was married to the love of her life, the late Al Parker, for 70 years.
Zella graduated from Burlington Business College and retired from Burlington Industries in 1986. She was an active member of Harvest Baptist Church and Samaritan Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Stafford (Tommy) of Elon; grandson, Brennan Stafford (Jennifer) of Hudson, NH; sister, Pauline Wells of Elon; brother, Romie Chambers of Pfafftown and numerous nieces and nephews.
Other than her late husband Al, and her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Rosa Price, Lillie Holt, Lavenia Bowling; brothers, James Chambers, William Chambers and Jesse Chambers.
Zella was devoted to her family and absolutely adored her only grandchild, Brennan. She was so proud of him and he was the apple of her eye, which she would constantly remind him. She was a wonderful cook and love to feed her family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
A service to celebrate Zella's life will be held 12:00pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Larry Lamberth and Dave Winstead with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:45-11:45 prior to the service and other times at the daughter's home.
The family would like to thank all their family and friends for the love and support of Zella over the past few months. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Mark Miller, Dr. Fuad Aleskerov, her home caregivers, Sue Ragan and Phyllis Oakley and a heartfelt thanks to her many hospice nurses.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 3347 South Church St., Burlington, NC 27215 and Authorocare Collective, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
