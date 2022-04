Lucile Mann Walker

Duluth Lucile , GA Mann Walker Our mother, Lucile Mann Walker, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was best known for her commitment to the simple command of Jesus, to love God with all your might, and to love your neighbor as yourself. She did both. Lucile was born in Nashville... Read More

