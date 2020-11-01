Ada J. Harlen

November 2, 1924 - October 24, 2020

Noted Helena attorney, Ada Jane Harlen, died on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Ada's 50 year law career began as a legal secretary, included participation in the Montana State Bar Tax and Probate Committee, and culminated with the founding of her own long standing Helena law firm, Harlen, Thompson & Parish, P. C. She was most proud of her time and service on the Montana State Bar Probate Committee assisting and educating fellow lawyers with Montana's adoption of the Uniform Probate Code in 1969, and being able to practice law with her son, Tom, for 13 years. She remained active in her legal practice well into her 70's.

Ada was born the fifth of six children in Chinook, Montana, on Nov.2, 1924. Her parents were both Norwegian immigrants who homesteaded in Montana. Her father, Oliver Paulson, eventually owned the lumberyard and then the Woolworths five & dime store. Attending high school in Chinook, she met Harry Harlen Jr., who played basketball, clarinet and lifeguarded at the city pool. He was two grades ahead of her, and while she went on to graduate as Valedictorian, he joined the Navy and served in the Pacific. He always complained that she would return his love letters with grammatical corrections in red.

Ada and Harry married April 7th, 1946, and moved to Helena. She went to work as a legal secretary for the law firm of Loble, Picotte & Pauly, while he worked for the VA at Fort Harrison. Rising to office manager, she discovered a love for the detailed work of estate planning, probate and trust administration. In 1960, she decided to take extension courses from Lasalle University in Chicago, and also enrolled at the University of Montana, where she passed her college equivalency exams, so she could enroll with the Montana Supreme Court as a law student and be seated for the Montana Bar Exam. Over the course of these years, Harry & Ada had three boys, Craig, Steve and Tom. While Harry, now Chief of Support Services at Fort Harrison, worked nights as a musician, she would study law as the boys watched TV.

Ada continued her studies and preparation to take the Montana State Bar exam, passed it, and was admitted to practice in 1969. After several years as an Associate, she left the Loble firm to start her own firm in 1978 where she specialized in probate and estate planning. Throughout her long career, Ada prided herself in educating the community on the basics of estate planning and protecting their families. She gave presentations throughout the community on these topics to interested groups.

Aside from the law, Ada was an avid gardener, proudest of her iris, roses and vegetables. And, as a true Norwegian, she loved baking her best cookie recipes throughout the year, enjoyed her lefsa with butter and never passed up a freshly baked Sandbakkel. She and Harry's boys all married Helena girls (Linda Fowler, Peggy Utick & Suzy Iwen), and Ada doted on the six Grandchildren they gave her. The family often gathered at their cabin near York to pitch horseshoes, play & fish in the creek and barbeque. The grandchildren loved to hike and hunt at nearby Refrigerator Canyon.

Ada was a fixture at St. John's Lutheran Church, serving as Treasurer and sitting on the Church Council. All her boys attended Helena High and she served on the Parents' Advisory Council during the renovation of the track and field facilities at Vigilante Stadium.

After they retired, Harry & Ada wintered in Hawaii for 10 years. They gathered to blow their Conch shells at sunset every evening and lead dances to Harry's clarinet by the pool. She loved to dance, although was heartbreakingly unsuccessful in passing any of this talent on to her sons.

She is survived by the following family: Craig & Linda Harlen (Coeur d'Alene, ID), grandchildren Eric Harlen and Kari (Leith)Sorenson & great granddaughter Gemma; Steve & Peg Harlen (Jesup, GA.), grandchildren Lisa (Wes) Blackwood & great granddaughters Carly & Sadie; and Amy (Cole) Dunaway & great granddaughters Mary Wynn & Lily; Tom & Suzy Harlen (Helena, MT), grandchildren Kevin Harlen (Adan Cooney) & great grandson Jackson; and Brent Harlen. Additionally, a sister, Margaret Averill, living in Nampa, ID.; a sister-in-law, Genevieve Paulson, of Chinook, MT.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be next to Harry at the Fort Harrison Veterans' Cemetery. Due to pandemic restrictions, family services will be planned for a future date. Memorials and donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave., Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ada.