Alan Dean "Lanny" O'Leary
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

"Lanny" Alan Dean O'Leary II

February 10, 1952 - February 19, 2021

"Lanny" Alan Dean O'Leary II, loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend passed away February 19th, 2021 at age 69 after battling Covid-19. Lanny was born February 10, 1952 in Helena, MT to Alan and Beverly. He was a graduate of Helena High school and joined the National Guard where he worked until his stroke and heart surgery in 1996. The years that followed Lanny worked different jobs until he found happiness in making people laugh as a profession. At 4J's casino he found a second family, where people would come in to see what "goofy" shirt he was wearing and to hear his jokes and stories. He met many lifelong friends there and they were a large part of his life. He enjoyed boxing, hunting, camping, river rafting, fishing, Fourth of July, Christmas, BBQs and telling jokes. Lanny was known for his quick wit, contagious laugh, stories, love of US history and great friend. Most of all he is known as the best dad and friend to his daughters. He gave the best hugs and always kissed them good night. We will miss his constant and never-ending love.

He was preceded in death by many loved ones including his father Alan Dean O'Leary, mother Beverly Jean Gibson, step mom Darlene (Haley) O'Leary, grandson Gerard Hayes, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his two daughters Teresa Ellis and Katie Hayes, son in laws Tim Ellis and Reginald Hayes, grandchildren Jeremy, Aaron, Steven, Stephanie and Nathanael Ellis, Natasha Hayes and numerous great grandchildren. He also is survived by his brothers Scott and Doug O'Leary, Mitch and Mike McKinnis, sisters Colleen (Mike) McCarthy, Marla (Jay) Synness and Jody McKinnis and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A graveside memorial will be in the spring. The Family will announce at a later date.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dad´s graveside memorial will be on June 12, 2021 at 2 pm. Forestvale cemetery. Reception to follow at the Little Red Schoolhouse. Thank you for the condolences.
Teresa Ellis
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Vicky Leslie
March 5, 2021
Remember lanny from the 60s-70s with his boxing and yes contagious smile RIP
Robert DenHerder
March 3, 2021
To Teresa and Nate and the entire family: My condolences to all of you upon the passing of my HHS Class of 1970 classmate, Lanny O´Leary. God bless him and God bless all of you! Mark Gray -Retired CHS English and Science Fiction Teacher -HHS Class of 1970
Mark Gray
March 1, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed talking to Lanny when he came into the Womack Armory. He was a good entertainer and always left me with a happy feeling .
Sharon Sargeson
February 28, 2021
My deep condolences to you Theresa..to you and all the family. Hoping for your heart to feel a little better each day. I´m always here for you
Nancy T.
February 28, 2021
