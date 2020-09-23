Alan Rainey

August 20, 1938 - September 18, 2020

Alan Rainey passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 18, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1938 in Sandpoint, ID to Fennis and Ardith Rainey and spent his childhood there, growing up with six siblings.

In 1967, he met and married the love of his life, Joyce Marie Drake. Together they shared many adventures, from living in Chicago to settling down in the small communities of Elliston and Unionville (on the outskirts of Helena, MT) where they raised their children.

Alan was a Navy veteran and had a deep respect for the military and all those who served. He worked and retired from MT State Department of Transportation in 1998. Upon retirement, with his "Joyce-e" always by his side, they traveled all around Montana enjoying any place off the beaten path and exploring the beauty of God's country together.

Alan was a man of great knowledge, and especially loved Montana history. He always has some "words of wisdom", a riddle or a joke to share – with a twinkle in his eye and a smirk in his smile. One of his greatest passions was his published poetry, always showing the love and adoration he had for his wife, his kids, the great state of Montana and the good Lord above.

Alan was proceeded in death by his parents, his sisters June Lee, his brothers Arden Rainey and Neil Rainey, his son Christopher Rainey and daughter Kathleen West.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of Helena, his son Alan (Heather) Rainey of Washington, his son William (Vickie) Rainey of Helena, his daughter Connie (Russ) Ferebee of Helena, his sisters Margie Bush of ID and Wendy Rainey of CA, his brother Dennis Rainey of WA and a daughter-in-law, Corena Hall of Helena. Alan is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be at Fort Harrison at the pavilion on Thursday, Sept. 24th at 3:00 p.m.. A reception will follow at the Rainey home.

As he said in one of his poems, we "know what paradise is. It's our Glorious state of Montana". Alan, we will all see you again soon…and it will feel like coming home.