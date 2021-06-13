Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert Lee Stovall

Albert "Al" Lee Stovall

This announcement is for the Funeral services of Albert "Al" Lee Stovall at St. Peter's Cathedral in Helena on June 19th at 2 pm. with inurnment to follow and reception to follow, all to take place at St. Peter's Cathedral. Al entered into rest on November 27, 2019 and his service had to be postponed because of the pandemic. The service will be accessible via St. Peter's Cathedral website at spchelena.org. Flowers and donations can be made in lieu of St. Peter's Cathedral, American Legion or American Legion Baseball.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Peter's Cathedral
Helena, MT
Jun
19
Inurnment
St. Peter's Cathedral
MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.