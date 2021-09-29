Alexander Morin Haight St. Germaine

July 15, 1990 - August 30, 2021

Alexander (Alley Boy) Morin Haight St. Germaine sadly passed away Monday August 30th 2021. He was born July 5th 1990 to Debbie Larson and Alan St.Germaine. Alex was a hard worker and had experience in many jobs including core drilling, the oil rigs, and construction. Alex's main passion was music. He loved all types of genres and was a very talented drummer. He had many hobbies including the love for outdoors and folfing. When we think of Alex and his youthful personality Spiderman always comes to mind.

Alex is survived by his grandparents Ron and Lucille Smallarz, Kookum- Faith St.Germaine, and parents Alan St.Germaine, Debbie Larson, and Step-Father John Larson. Alex has two siblings Amanda and Amber St.Germaine, his nephew Braedon Corrigan, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Alex is preceded by his Moisum- Eli St.Germaine and his cousin Matthew Holland.

A remembrance for family and friends will be held Saturday, October 9th at 2pm at the Basin Hall in Basin, Mt.