DRITSHULAS, Alice C. (Alme), age 88, of Helena, passed away December 4, 2020. A Graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Alice.