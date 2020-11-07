Andrew "Andy" Maphies

October 23, 1952 - October 30, 2020

Andrew "Andy" Maphies, 68, passed away in Montana City on 100020 following a short battle with cancer.

Andy was born 103952 in Helena, MT to Charles and Margaret Maphies.

Andy lived in the Helenalancy area all of his life. He worked in many local restaurants including Yatsons, Papa Rays, Montana City Grill and Chubbys. He also had a lawn mowing service for several years. Through his occupations he met many people many of which became longtime friends. Andy was a very generous and caring person as well as a very loyal and dedicated employee. He was known for his Chinese food. He always brought his Chinese Pork to family gatherings as well as many special occasions for others. He loved making other people happy.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents and Grandmother Maxine Hensley as well as two great nieces. He is survived by his daughters Andrea Maphies and Jody Sanchez-Hill and four Grandchildren; Brothers Leo, Bob (Marilyn) & Joe (Margie); Sisters Joann (Mace) Shouler, Deb (Dean) Whitbeck, Nina (Loren) Ellery and Jennifer (Mike) Romine; several Nieces, Nephews, Aunts and Cousins.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of St. Peters, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601 or a memorial of your choice.

Please visit simplecremationmontana.com for a detailed obituary or to leave a condolence or share a memory of Andy.