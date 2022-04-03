Anthony "Bing" Bowers, 81

July 15th, 1940 - March 28, 2022

Anthony "Bing" Bowers passed away after a brave and courageous battle with cancer on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the age of 81.

Bing was born July 15th, 1940 in Helena, Montana to Genevieve and Robert Bowers. He was the third child born, joining his older brother and sister, Robert and Judy. Later joined by sister Eloise and brother, Larry "Lee." Bing cherished time with his siblings and had many great memories.

Bing attended grade school in Helena, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation, Bing joined the National Guard and was Honorably Discharged in 1960. He then continued his education at Carroll College and was an active member of the Carrolleers. Bing's tenor voice led to various solos in many plays and performance during his education at Carroll. He graduated in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Upon graduating, his father jokingly stated, "You need a job!" That's when he began his lifelong career at the family-owned business, Helena Propane Inc. working as the Office Manager. Bing also worked for Montana Propane for several years, retiring in 2007.

Bing met the love of his life, Joan Polich, on a blind date in 1967. Bing and Joan were married on April 19th, 1969 at the Cathedral of St. Helena and honeymooned in Seattle, Washington. Together they welcomed two sons, Bradley "Brad" Patrick in 1970 and Brian Andrew in 1974. As parents, Bing and Joan ensured their children always came first.

In addition to being a father, Bing enjoyed listening to music; camping; spending time at the in-law's cabin on Stemple Pass; bowling; playing pinochle and Tripoley. Bing loved traveling on chartered trips and adventuring for gambling junkets to Wendover, Nevada which he loved and enjoyed. Bing was an avid sports enthusiast and loved cheering on Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Carroll College Fighting Saints, and the New York Yankees. Even when things got tough, he never lost his sense of humor. Bing's joke telling and his gift of gab was remarkable. You could always find Bing telling a joke, reliving a story, or reminiscing about old memories.

Bing's fun-loving nature and humorous optimism landed him many friends throughout his life, and he treasured his friends and family. Bing was one-of-a-kind and his death will leave an incredible void in the hearts of those who loved him.

Bing leaves behind his wife Joan of 52 ½ years, sons Brad and Brian and his Jack Russell grand pups, Zoey and Bruin.

Bing is survived by sisters, Judy Goforth of Washington State; Eloise (Pat) Connelly of Sun City, Arizona; and brother Larry "Lee" (Angel) Bowers of Helena, Montana. Sister-in-Laws, Jacquie Mitschke of Helena, Montana; Judy (Wally) Lockington of Tucson, Arizona; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bing is preceded in death by his parents Genevieve and Robert C. Bowers, Sr.; Brother Robert Bowers, Jr.; Brother-in-laws Mitch Redden and Robert Mitschke; Sister-in-Laws Alice Bowers, Nikki Bowers and Jane Redden; Joan's parents, Lorraine and Frank Polich, Jr., his beloved Bichon Frise, Lexie; Jack Russell grand pup, Griz; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Bing's family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Tom Weiner and his exceptional caring staff throughout the years.

Suggested memorials in his name can be donated to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, Carroll College or the donor's choice.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at noon April 7th at the Cathedral of St. Helena. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the social hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bing.