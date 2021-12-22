Menu
Arthur Leonard Rutter
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Arthur Leonard Rutter

April 8, 1944 - December 2, 2021

Arthur Leonard Rutter-deceased December 2, 2021

Born April 8, 1944 in Livingston Mt to Aline (Fievet) and Arthur D Rutter. He was an only child and grew up in Livingston. Art went to college in Bozeman at MSU and was an avid Bobcat fan. He graduated with a degree in accounting and worked most of his life in the accounting field. In his younger years he was a runner and competed in races and marathons around the state. He had two daughters with his first wife Sandy. Brittany Stodden who resides in Baltimore, Maryland, and Stefani Rutter who preceded her father in death. He met Mona at the post office. They would see each other everyday when they got their mail and one day made a date for coffee. They were married for 18 years. The last year of his life he and Mona lived at Hunters Point where she still resides. Art has been cremated and at his request there will not be a service.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
