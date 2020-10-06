Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

"In Our Care"

PENDING

FARNAM Jr., Fred F., age 79, of Helena, passed away October 4, 2020. Services are pending and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.

THURSDAY

CAMPBELL, Dustin "Dub", age 38 of Helena passed away October 1, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, October 6th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Dub's life will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 8th at the Funeral Home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dub.

LUNDE, Merry, age 65, of Helena passed away September 24, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9th at the Funeral Home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Merry.