Menu
Search
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
ASW Ads

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

"In Our Care"

THURSDAY

HERRON, Ronald M., age 77, of Helena, passed away October 15, 2020. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22nd at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W Riggs, East Helena. Burial with military honors will follow the Mass at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ronald.

FRIDAY

FARNAM Jr., Fred F., age 79, of Helena, passed away October 4, 2020. Burial with Military Honors is set for 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 23rd at Fort William Henry Harrison Veterans Cemetery. Coffee and cookies will follow in the social hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Memorials in Fred's name may be made to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road, Helena MT 59602 or to the VA Medical Center. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.