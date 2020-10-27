Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

McLEAN, Glen, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Glen.

WEDNESDAY

PENNINGTON, Denise, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave. in Helena. A graveside service will follow the service at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to Covid-19, please be sure to wear a mask for the services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Denise.

FRIDAY

JEAN, Margaret "Peggy", age 91, of East Helena, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A viewing will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. There will be an invitation only Funeral and Mass at SS Cyril and Methodius, 120 W Riggs St. in East Helena at noon on Friday, October 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Ann's cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943 or the Masonic Home, 2010 Masonic Home Rd., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.

EICHER, Marjorie "Marge", age 91, of Townsend, passed Friday, October 23, 2020. A Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Townsend followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, 212 Broadway Street in Townsend. Burial will be held at Deep Creek Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Marge.