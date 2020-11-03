Menu
Search
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
ASW Ads

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

"In Our Care"

PENDING

THOMPSON, Lydia J. (Toots), age 78, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Due to Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. A private family burial will take place at a later date, at Dearborn Cemetery outside of Wolf Creek. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Lydia.

THURSDAY

REYNOLDS, James, age 75, of Clancy, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Viewing will take place at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. The family requests donations in James' name be made to the Fort Harrison Liberty House: Voluntary Services Office, PO Box 167 Fort Harrison, MT 59636. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.