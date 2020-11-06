Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Friday, November 6, 2020

"In Our Care"

TODAY

WATSON, Nicole Jones, age 36, of Helena, passed away October 23, 2020. A private service will be held on 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 6th. The family will provide access to a recording of the service through Cindy Sangray Jones's Facebook page. An account for Aizlynn and Koa is available at Valley Bank Helena, and a Go Fund Me account has also been set up, it can be accessed by typing Nicole Jones Watson into the site's search field. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Nicole.

HERRON. Ronald M., age 77, of Helena, passed away October 15, 2020. Private family services will be held. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ron.

SATURDAY

GLASSER, William B., 'Bill', age 90, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away October 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday November 7, 2020, 1:00pm at the Mayn Cemetery in White Sulphur Springs. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the local VFW PO Box 555, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645 or the Donald W. Johnston Library Memorial Trust Fund PO Box 786, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645 or the charity of your choice.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Bill.

MONDAY

CASTLEBERRY, David C., age 71, of Helena, passed away October 19, 2020. David will receive Full Military Honors at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Fort William Henry Harrison Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of David.