Helena Independent Record
HARRIS, Kelly M., age 54 of Helena passed away November 16, 2020. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 22nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be announced. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and masks will be mandatory during all services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kelly.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Nov. 21, 2020.
