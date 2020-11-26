Menu
Search
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
ASW Ads

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Thursday, November 26, 2020

"In Our Care"

SATURDAY

LUTHER, Mark A., age 37 of Helena passed away November 20, 2020. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 28th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Mark's life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.

MONDAY

LEA, Miner, age 84, of Helena, passed away November 17, 2020. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. following the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.