Funeral Notices for Thursday, November 26, 2020

SATURDAY

LUTHER, Mark A., age 37 of Helena passed away November 20, 2020. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 28th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Mark's life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.

MONDAY

LEA, Miner, age 84, of Helena, passed away November 17, 2020. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. following the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.