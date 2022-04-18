Audrey Renee Storey

January 26, 1967 - April 4, 2022

Audrey Renee Storey, 55, passed away peacefully in Great Falls after a 17 year-long battle with cancer on April 4th, 2022. There will be a celebration of life on Friday, April 22nd at Bridge Assembly in Helena, MT at 2pm; Reverend Norman A. Christofferson will be officiating.

On January 26th, 1967, Renee was born in Helena, Montana to Richard Storey and Cecilia Partridge. Renee grew up in various towns in Montana and Anchorage, Alaska, graduating from Diamond High School in 1985. She married Bryant Seymour in 1990. They raised three children in Helena until they divorced in 2008.

Renee graduated from Helena College of Technology with an associate's degree in accounting. She worked as a waitress, an accountant at the Department of Revenue with the State of Montana, and various other jobs as her health allowed her.

Renee spent much of her life following her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her passions included helping those affected by human trafficking, sharing her love of Jesus with those in Africa on short-term trips, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed spending time watching NASCAR, riding horses, and being in the mountains or at the ocean, when she had the opportunity.

Renee was preceded in death by her father Richard Storey, and her sister Michelle Storey.

Renee is survived by her mother Cecilia Partridge of Rancho Cordova, CA; sons Joshua (Kristi) Seymour of Great Falls and Robert Seymour of Belfry; daughter Kelse (Wesley) Brown of Havre; her grandchildren Enom Seymour, Adira, Everett & Iris Brown; sister Shawna (Allen) Regain of Eagle Point, Oregon; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Make Memorial Contributions to Benefis Peace Hospice House in Great Falls or The Lifeguard Group in Missoula.

