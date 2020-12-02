Barbara Joan Kelley Gallagher

August 9, 1949 - November 29, 2020

Barbara Joan Kelley Gallagher passed away in her husband's arms on November, 29, 2020 after a wrenching three-week battle with COVID-19. She was born on August 9, 1949 in Santa Clara, CA to John and Elaine (Modine) Kelley. She described her upbringing as "idyllic", surrounded by family, friends, and lots of love.

After graduating from high school, she moved to Seattle, WA where she attended Seattle Pacific College and began a teaching career. After several moves, including a year teaching high school as a missionary in Unalakleet, AK, she returned to Seattle. There she discovered her passion for teaching GED preparation to students who didn't thrive in traditional school. Barbara dedicated her teaching career to coming alongside those who were struggling to find a way to help them succeed.

She moved to Kalispell, MT in 1987. She discovered there were laws preventing her from continuing the teaching approach she believed in. In true Barbara fashion, she went to the capital and successfully lobbied to change them. She then found private funding to create the Education Recovery Foundation, Inc., where she was able to help a new generation of students achieve their goals.

A quiet but skillful leader, Barbara served on the Kalispell CIty Council in the 1990's. She was committed to working with her colleagues, regardless of political beliefs, to improve the lives of the entire community. She was active in the creation of peer court, a justice program for young people struggling with the law. She served on the boards of multiple human services agencies.

It was during her time on the Kalispell City Council that she met her beloved husband Lawrence Gallagher. They were drawn together by their shared passion for community development and service and their support for one another as they were healing from difficult times in their lives. They married on Valentine's Day in 1997 and eventually moved to Larry's native Helena where Barbara continued to be active in the local community. She was involved in multiple ministries through Life Covenant Church. She and Larry volunteered at Helena Food Share and Barbara also supported the Florence Crittenton Home. Their home was filled with family, friends, laughter, and love.

Upon moving to the Touchmark retirement community in 2018, she served on their residents' committees. In the past few years, she has also been active in community education about Alzheimer's Disease and mental illness. She was generous with her time and talents, always willing to provide any assistance she could to those around her.

Barbara loved her family fiercely, whether they arrived through birth, marriage, adoption, or deep friendship. She was especially devoted to her children and grandchildren. Her faith in Christ was foundational to her life, providing a solid footing when times were hard. A good listener, she treated everyone she met with dignity and respect. Barbara was able to balance deep compassion for others with an ability to see the humor in almost any situation. In 2003 Barbara survived a serious car accident and showed grace and grit as she worked to recover.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Larry; children Kristen (Travis) Moses-Westphal of Middletown, NY; Lara (Kenneth Churcher) Moses of Christchurch, New Zealand; Jonathan Moses of Eugene, OR; step-children Lawrence Gallagher, Jr. of Portland, OR; Lesley (Mike) Gallagher-Tolon of Helena, MT; and Theresa (Harlan) Davis of Helena, MT. Her grandchildren Sean Tippin; Erin (Kyle Sayler), Cassie, and Hannah Davis; Lymene, Malik, and Elias Moses-Westphal. She is also survived by her siblings Kathleen (Duane) Quait, of Turlock, CA; David (Claudia) Kelley, of Seattle, WA; and Ann Kelley of Seattle, WA; nieces Sara Quait and Christy Quait-Ohlson; along with many Gallagher in-laws. She is also survived by her best chum, Connie Buchanan, of Helena, MT.

The family is very grateful to the entire care team at St. Peter's Hospital for their expert and compassionate care of Barbara.

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4th at Life Covenant Church. If you'd like to attend virtually you may contact the church for instructions on how to connect. Memorials in Barbara's name may be made to Helena Food Share or the Florence Crittenton Home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Barbara.