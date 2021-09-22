BenJamin Lebert Halverson

Nov 3rd 1995-Sept 18th 2021

BenJamin Lebert Halverson known to most if not all by "Jammer" will always be remembered for his strength, courage and compassion. After a long battle with addiction and depression, Jammer completed suicide on the morning of the 18th of September, at the youthful age of 25. He was a son, brother, friend to all in need, and an incredibly talented athlete who excelled in every sport he tried including and not limited to: track and field, football, baseball, basketball, and wrestling. He will always be remembered as a socialite. Most importantly, in a world where altruism is sparse, Jammer shined as a team player. He was a person who brought a lightness of being to even the darkest of places and a smile to all in the most uncertain circumstances. Jammer is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bert and Leola Halverson, and his maternal grandfather, Dean "Dino" Hunter. Jammer is survived by his mother and father, Berta and Rick Halverson; his aunts, Berleen McLean, Veronica "Ronnie" (Daryl) White, and Lynsey (Dustin) Utley; his uncles, Ray (Jana) Butler, Anthony (Dana) Hunter, James (Amber) Haycock; his cousins and also by his two sisters, Kezia and Saffire Halverson.

Jammer's birth name is "benJamin', which in Hebrew means "son of the right hand." True to his given name, he will be buried upon the right side of the family plot in the East Helena Cemetery.

A funeral was held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke on September 23rd, 2021 at 4 PM. If you would like to send your condolences to the family you may do so at aswfuneralhome.com. If you would like to support the family during this tumultuous time, there is a meal train at https://mealtrain.com/lq7y94 and a fund-raiser for the funeral costs can be found at, https://gofund.me/b694c114.

To the teachers, coaches, and mentors of East Helena, Helena, and Dillon who see the best in those who cannot always show up as their best and who gave Jammer a quality of life that he may not have known without their guidance, the Halverson family say, "thank you." Special thanks to Coaches Arntson, Evans, and Burke.

The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt prayers, condolences, and sympathy. No parents should have to bury their child and it is the incredible support of the community that is a true testament to the loss felt by all who knew and appreciated him. Thank you.