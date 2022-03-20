Bernard Joseph Lordemann, 76, of Helena, Montana passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
Oh Kevin, so sorry to learn about your father´s passing. Although I did not have the pleasure of meeting your Dad his qualities, kindness and love of life shine through your every being. Know that we will be with you in spirit and love. May God´s gentle Blessings surround you.
Love you, Terry and Mary
Terry and Mary
Family
March 21, 2022
Kevin, You and your family are in my prayers. Know that we love you and are here for you. Much love.
Laura
Other
March 21, 2022
Bernie was a friend for over 50 years and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family