Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernard Joseph Lordemann
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
7100 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 24 2022
12:00p.m.
Cathedral of Saint Helena
Send Flowers

Bernard Joseph Lordemann, 76, of Helena, Montana passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Service
12:00p.m.
Cathedral of Saint Helena
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Simple Cremation Montana
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simple Cremation Montana.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Oh Kevin, so sorry to learn about your father´s passing. Although I did not have the pleasure of meeting your Dad his qualities, kindness and love of life shine through your every being. Know that we will be with you in spirit and love. May God´s gentle Blessings surround you. Love you, Terry and Mary
Terry and Mary
Family
March 21, 2022
Kevin, You and your family are in my prayers. Know that we love you and are here for you. Much love.
Laura
Other
March 21, 2022
Bernie was a friend for over 50 years and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family
John Cherie Dahl
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results