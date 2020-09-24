Betsey D. Doering Betsey D. Doering, beloved daughter of Dr. Walter and Betty Doering, passed away Sept. 21 of natural causes. Betsey was born and raised in Helena, attended the Laura Baker School and the Hammer School in Minnesota, where she became an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings. After returning to Helena she worked part time at the Village Pancake House and did volunteer work at St. Peter's Hospital and the St. Peter's Pro Cathedral. After the death of her mother, Betsey and Walt moved to the retirement community of Touchmark, where both were very happy. Walt would to golfing while Betsey would assist with Bingo games, go to the Hobby room for arts and crafts and the lobby for performances put on by various school groups, musicians , and other entertainment. She especially enjoyed the weekly "sing alongs". She loved the field trips to Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and best yet, the field trips to Phillipsburg to the candy store. Touchmark scheduled regular trips out to restaurants for cinnamon rolls and coffee. She loved the bus trips around town to see the Christmas lights. There were always fun events at Christmas time, Halloween, Easter, the Fourth of July and she spent hours filling plastic eggs with candy for Easter. As her health declined, she still used her walker to go to the lobby to visit with the other residents and see everyone who came and went. The covid19 was very hard for her as her cousin Francie, who came nearly every week to see her, could not come anymore. Francie Robertson and cousins Carolyn and Chuck Doering were with her round the clock to comfort her. Francie and Carolyn held her hand as the angels came to carry her home. Betsey is survived my cousins Francie, Carolyn, Chuck, Bruce, Mimi, Randy, Tom and Sue and all their families. Dur to covid 19, no services are planned. There will be an immediate family only graveside service. Memorials may to sent to the Touchmark "Craft Fund" of the Touchmark "Gratuity Fund" at Touchmark, 915 Saddle Drive, Helena, MT 59601. Rest in peace, dear Betsey. You were loved.