Bettie Marie Greytak

July 10, 1941 - August 31, 2021

Bettie Marie Greytak died peacefully in her sleep in Helena, MT on August 31, 2021. She suffered from Alzheimer's disease. Bettie was born in Somers, Montana on July 10, 1941. At a very early age her family moved to Great Falls where she grew up. She graduated from Great Falls High School and was a graduate of the Great Falls Commercial College. Afterwards, she was employed by Great Falls Federal Savings and Loan as a teller and later promoted to Assistant Secretary Treasurer. She married James Greytak on April 6, 1963 in Great Falls and the family was increased by a daughter, Karen, in 1967 and a son, Chris, in 1969.

Bettie was always the popular mom; making cookies, offering a kind smile, and listening to anyone who wanted to talk. She volunteered at her children's schools, helped with homework, and offered words of encouragement on the hard days. She was devoted to her church, working and volunteering at Helena Nazarene church for many years, including assuming rolls as Board Secretary, Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher. She was a talented craftsperson and created many beautiful and intricate items for her friends and family. In addition to knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching, she also excelled at paper quilling; selling her artwork at a local bird store. She also worked with a group at her church making quilts for local charities. Bettie was an avid Master Gardener and birder whose flower garden was the envy of many.

Bettie and her husband traveled the world, visiting Alaska, Hawaii, many of the Caribbean Islands, the Panama Canal, China, Europe, Russia, South America, Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Bali and Australia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Nelson and Ada Weaver; her son, Chris; brothers, Bob (Edie), Bill (Eva) and sisters, Jeanie Weaver and Thema Bibbee.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James "Jim" Greytak; her daughter, Karen Greytak of Bellevue, WA and a sister, Lois Adolf (Jerry) of Klamath Falls, OR; along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces, and nephews and great grandnieces.

A memorial service celebrating Bettie's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24th at Helena Nazarene Church, 117 Valley Drive. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 25th at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Helena Nazarene Church, 117 Valley Drive, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bettie.