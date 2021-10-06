Menu
Betty J. Harrison
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Betty J. (Wittman) Harrison

October 8, 1928 - October 2, 2021

Betty J. (Wittman) Harrison, 92, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, at Billings Clinic Hospital.

A viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, with a reception to follow.

Those who wish to remember Betty in a special way may donate in her memory to Help for Homeless Pets, 2910 Hannon Road, Billings, MT 59101.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary
1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
Oct
23
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary
1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
