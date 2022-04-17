Beverly Jean Hihnala

March 26, 1940 - April 8, 2022

Beverly Jean Hihnala, the youngest of five children, born on March 26, 1940, in Butte, Montana, to John and Mary Malyevac, passed away April 8, 2022 following a short illness.

Beverly graduated from Butte High School and became a Certified Professional Insurance Woman (CPIW), after completing the Insurance Institute Educational courses. Beverly went on to enjoy a successful 50year career as a licensed insurance agent, working in Butte, Missoula and Helena. She was past president of the Butte, Missoula and Helena Insurance Women, as well as past president of the American Business Women's Helena Association.

Beverly married the love of her life, Jack, on December 28, 1968, in St. John's Catholic Church, Butte, Montana. Traveling was a large part of their 48-year marriage, with two pilgrimages to Rome, Italy, having audiences with Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict. Their 21-foot motor home took them throughout the United States and the Canadian Provinces. Following the Montana Grizzlies football team was always on their agenda.

Beverly was an active member of the Cathedral of St. Helena as a Eucharist Minister, past member of the Parish Council, Parish Life, and funeral lunches, as well as being a member of the League of the Sacred Heart. She served as President of the Friends of the Children for Intermountain Children's Home. Beverly and Jack volunteered for 10 years with Festival of Trees.

Beverly helped care for several of her neighbors and always remembered birthdays and special occasions with cards and well wishes, creating her own designs the last several years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crafts, traveling, and time spent with family and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents, in-laws Jack and Vi Hihnala, sister Marlene Kriskovich, sister-in-laws Marlene Malyevac and Lorna Hihnala, brother in-laws John Nelson, Leo Pierce, Leonard Hihnala, Larry Hihnala, David Hihnala, and Don Gilbert, brother in-law and sister in-law Frank and Judy Jeniker and nephew Scott Gilbert.

Beverly is survived by sisters Helen Nelson and Joyce Pierce, brother John Malyevac, sister in-law Sharon Gilbert, nieces and nephews Kathy (Ed) Aders, Joe (Tracy) Kriskovich, Kim (Leo) Morgan, Karen (Rob) Eamon, Jim Kriskovich, Patti (Scott) Doremas, Pam Nelson, Lori (Craig) Argall, Lisa Pierce Paquette, John Mike Malyevac, Marie (Bill) Koole, Kim (Brian) Hall, Deb Gilbert, and Don Gilbert, as well as several cousins, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to "Bev's Angels"; Marisa Pedulla, Lisa Dwyer and Kim Cross, sister Helen Nelson and St. Peter's Health Hospice for their care and support of Beverly and her family.

Donations may be made to the Cathedral of St. Helena or donor's choice

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., Thursday April 21, 2022 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 Ewing Street. A Luncheon will follow the service in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will be at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Beverly.