Morgan, Georgiana, 96 of Helena passed away November 6, 2020. Memorial mass will be held at Noon, Tuesday, November 17 at Cathedral of St. Helena. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com

Ashcraft, Anna May, 92 of Helena passed away November 6, 20202. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com