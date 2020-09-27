Bonita J. (Tilton) David

Oct. 4, 1931 - Sept. 20, 2020

Bonita J. (Tilton) David – retired elementary school principal, teacher, college instructor, wife, mother, grandmother, entertainer, carpenter, plumber, etc… died on September 20, 2020.Bonnie was born October 4, 1931 in Great Falls, MT to Nathaniel and Ione Todd. She married Robert Tilton in 1949. They were divorced in 1983. She married Glenn David in 1986. Glenn died in 2001. Bob and Bonnie rediscovered each other and remained together the last 3 years of Bob's life. Because of her very active work with the state and local PTAs, Bonnie was encouraged by Mary Lee Tower, her daughters' principal to become a teacher. Bonnie received a provisional teaching certificate in 1961 and continued on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from the College of Great Falls in 1967. Her career began as an elementary teacher in Great Falls. She served as a reading specialist in the Great Falls School system for several years. For two summers she was the Director of the Great Falls Summer Language Arts Program for primary children. She received a master's degree in School Administration from the University of Montana. She was a grade school principal when she retired in 1989. Bonnie was listed in the 1988-1989 edition of Who's Who in American Education. After her retirement she was a volunteer reading tutor at Lewis and Clark School in Great Falls, a Junior Toastmaster leader at East Helena Middle School, and an adjunct professor of Speech Communication at the University of Great Falls. During a one-year sabbatical she was an assistant professor at the University of Montana teaching a class load of 200 students each quarter. Just short of finalizing the requirements for her Ph.D., she decided there were other things she wanted to pursue. In 1999 she was presented the University of Great Falls Alumni Recognition Award for Achievement, Leadership and Scholarship. In May of 2002 she was selected to be the Commencement speaker at the graduation ceremonies for the University of Great Falls.Bonnie served as President of the Great Falls Department of Classroom Teachers, President of the Great Falls Reading Association, President of the Great Falls Elementary Principals' Association, President of Speakeasy Toastmaster's, and Area Governor of District 17 Toastmasters. She was the recipient of the Toastmaster's Distinguished Governors Award in 2002. She was a member of the 1989 class of Leadership Great Falls.Bonnie was a member of three of the Toastmaster clubs in Great Falls, the Central Montana Toastmasters Club in Lewistown, and the statewide skills Club for District Officers. Other memberships included: Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Sorority, Phi Delta Kappa, the P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapters in Great Falls and Helena, several book clubs, Mended Hearts, and the Retired Educators Association.Bonnie was a frequent speaker, parliamentarian and program presenter for many Great Falls and state organizations. She often portrayed and was an expert on the life of Susan B. Anthony and could recite one of her speeches in its entirety at the drop of a hat. Bonnie had always been a performer. She would belt out her rendition of "Hey Big Spender" whenever she felt the occasion called for it. Bonnie had a passion for poetry of all types. She would also write whimsical pieces. Who has not heard her recite, "There came a giant to my door"?Bonnie enjoyed golf, skiing, music, dancing, traveling, being with friends and family and planning home improvement projects. Bonnie felt that her greatest accomplishment in life was her relationship with the generations of young persons she guided. When asked about the children, one would see the brilliant smile she reserved for each child.Bonnie was also preceded in death by her brothers Billy, David, Terry and Jim, plus her sister Natalie and great granddaughter Ashley Flynn. Bonnie is survived by brother Phil Todd of Scottsdale, AZ, her two daughters Kathryn Kaczmarski (Jerry) of Buena Vista, Colorado and Barbara Flynn (Dennis) of Helena, MT., four grandsons and 6 great grandchildren.The family would like to offer special heart-felt thanks to the professional, caring and devoted staffs at Touchmark and St. Peters Health Hospice. A private family remembrance is planned.