Bonnie Patricia Kaiser (Dodge), 70

March 17, 1952 - March 26, 2022

Bonnie fought courageously through many health issues. She passed into heaven on March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Her love for God and family and her tenacity to never give up were things she shared and celebrated with her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, 6 children and their families.

Please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for more and updates on her celebration of life.

Cremation with a memorial service to follow at a later date.