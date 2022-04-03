Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Patricia Kaiser
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Bonnie Patricia Kaiser (Dodge), 70

March 17, 1952 - March 26, 2022

Bonnie fought courageously through many health issues. She passed into heaven on March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Her love for God and family and her tenacity to never give up were things she shared and celebrated with her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, 6 children and their families.

Please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for more and updates on her celebration of life.

Cremation with a memorial service to follow at a later date.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.