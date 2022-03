I loved and adored Boyd, he was a many of little words but when he talked he was just so stinking cute ! Boyd genuinely loved his family, and the cutest thing about thAt part was he always thanked his family for stoping in before they left. Boyd always loved and. wanted company, never a dull moment with him! The moment I walk in the door at 6am he was my early bird and had me right there and atom. ! He loved his food, his watch, and his slippers! He´d always smile so big when I would get right in front of him and looked him straight in the eyes! One of the nicest politest, man ! He had a heart of gold and he was one of my most favorite people I´ve ever met!!It was nice to read so much about his past and family! Prayers and blessing and love to the family! He will be extremely missed ! Sincerely, sharon

Sharon February 23, 2021