Bradley Allen Slayton

May 7, 1943 - October 30, 2020

Brad was born to Mable and Richards Bradley Slayton in Portland, Oregon. The majority of his childhood was spent in Grants Pass, Oregon.

He was married to Mindy Carter on May 1st, 1988. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Emily and Cassandra "Cassy" and raised their family in Gresham, Oregon.

Brad's career consisted of working as an electrical journeyman, proudly following in his father's footsteps. Prior to retiring, he spent many years as a project manager and partner with Tice Electric Company in Portland. He and Mindy moved to Montana in 2015 to be closer to their children.

Brad's greatest loves were his family and the outdoors. He was so proud of his girls, son-in law, Brian, and doted on his grandsons. He shared his love of travel and outdoors with his family.

Brad enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, traveling, watching sports and all of the wildlife Montana has to offer. He loved visiting the National Parks and checking his wildlife cameras to see which animals he could catch on camera. He took great pride in his yard (especially the grass) and could often be seen outside mowing, raking pine needles or plowing snow.

He is survived by his wife, Mindy, his daughters, Emily and Cassy, son-in-law, Brian, grandsons, Blake and Easton, mother and stepfather, Mable and Cleon Harris, siblings, Ritchie, Shirley and Annie (Peggy), as well as extended family.

He is preceded in death by his beloved father, Richards Bradley Slayton.

Private services will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 1pm. Virtual memorial is available via www.aswfuneralhome. com on Facebook Live.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations:

Oregon Junior Golf Association (oga.org)

Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (backcountryhunters.org)

San Juan Area Sea Life (sanjuanareasealife.org)