Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Funeral Notices for Thursday, September 24, 2020 "In Our Care" FRIDAY SWINGLEY, Brian, age 46 of Helena passed away September 21, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 25th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Brian.