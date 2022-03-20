Bryan Gary Nelsen

July 15, 1959 - February 24, 2022

Bryan Gary Nelsen, of Noxon, MT died at Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Health Care in Helena, MT on February 24, 2022. He was 62.

Bryan was born on the 15th of July, 1959 in Pendleton, OR to Gary and Shirley Nelsen. He was the second of four children. In 1969, the Nelsen family moved to Noxon, MT where Bryan attended Noxon High School where he played on the basketball team, ran in cross country, played the French horn, and was very active in the Noxon Junior Shooters club. He graduated with valedictorian in the year 1977. While living in Noxon, he assisted his mother and father at the family-owned store, The Nelsen Mercantile. Bryan went on to attend Montana State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering. While working for the Montana Department of Transportation in Helena, MT, Bryan met Barbara Mae Wright. The two married in 1990 and welcomed two daughters into the world: Emily June Nelsen on the 11th of December, 1992, and Rachel Ann Nelsen on the 9th of May, 1996.

Bryan was an avid hunter, fisher, and hiker. Some of his favorite fishing places were the Clark Fork River and Bull Lake in Sanders County, MT. In his youth, Bryan won many awards for sharpshooting and was in the Boone and Crocket Club record book. He had a love for engineering, nature photography, and bird watching as well. Cribbage was a favorite game of his to play, especially with his mother, Shirley Nelsen. He was a hard-working individual, a skill he passed on to both of his daughters. Bryan also instilled a love and respect for the outdoors in both of his daughters, Emily, and Rachel Nelsen.

Bryan passed away peacefully at Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Health Care in Helena, MT due to prolonged dementia. He will be remembered as a father, brother, husband, and avid outdoorsman.

Bryan is survived by his children, Emily Nelsen of Townsend, MT and Rachel Nelsen of Helena, MT; his former wife, Barbara Nelsen of Helena, MT; his brother Rick Nelsen of Spokane, WA; his sister Cheryl Clubb of Thompson Falls, MT; and his sister Jamie Becker of Sandpoint, ID. Bryan is preceded in death by his parents Shirley and Gary Nelsen of Noxon, MT.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Society and to God's Love Inc. at 533 North Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT. 59601.