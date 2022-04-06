Bud (Amedie Fred) Iwen

March 11, 1938 - April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children, Bud Iwen passed away at Touchmark in Helena, MT.

Bud was born March 11th, 1938, in Froid, MT to Ada and Austin Iwen, the seventh of nine children. Bud and his wife, Mary Helen, met at Wolf Point High School and married June 16, 1959. They have 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bud was raised in Wolf Point and graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1956. He continued his education at Jamestown college in North Dakota, transferring to Carroll College and graduating in 1960 with a B.A. degree in English.

Bud was Bureau Chief at United Press International, and a broadcaster on Radio and TV. He was employed by Carroll College for three different positions and was a season ticket holder for both football and basketball for many years. People may remember his voice from announcing local games. He was honored to be named the Montana Sportscaster of the Year in 1964 and 1968. He finished out his career at Shodair Hospital as foundation director.

Bud and Mary Helen are members of St. Helena Cathedral Parish and Bud was Parish Council president in 1974. Many friendships began at the Cathedral and his involvement with the Helena Lions Club also led to lasting relationships they treasured.

On Sundays during the summer, after attending mass at the Helena Cathedral, Bud and Mary Helen would pack up the family and picnic food to spend the afternoon at Moose Creek Campground with the Crants family. While the adults were enjoying their quality time, the children would "accidentally" fall into the creek. Those moments at Moose Creek created long-lasting memories for friends and family. To this day, the kids continue to reminisce and cherish those times spent with their dad. Another valued family tradition was to load the family station wagon and head North to the hi-line to visit relatives in Wolf Point. These yearly trips solidified family relationships between Bud and his brothers, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Touchmark and Encompass for their aid and compassion during this difficult time.

Bud is survived by his wife Mary Helen; children Suzy (Tom) Harlen, Jackie (Randy) Schmoldt, Chelle (Larry) Fields, Helen (Ward) Yuhas, Ken (Tona) Iwen; Grandchildren: Kevin (Adan Cooney) Harlen, Brent Harlen, Danielle (Chris) Hurley, Nicole (Pierce) Nolan, Jacob Yuhas, Bryson Yuhas, Mackenzie Iwen, Michaela Iwen, and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Carroll College 1601 N Benton Ave Helena, MT 59625 with the memo line "Bud Iwen".

Private services to be held. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bud.