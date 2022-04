Helena lost another true crafstman in the passing of Byron. He had many skills finely tuned and in contrast to many in our struggling society those skills were unified and directed by great integrity...a choice to act in a kind yet reasoned manner as he moved foreward from each life lesson..guiding his family and loved ones into a future constructed carefully and joyfully with loving pride. As a newly minted single father living in a small bungalo down the alley from Byron...the enthusiasm and kindness he and his dear wife showed my son and.me will long be remembered as a warm refuge of home and family that soothed the anxiety of a new father stumbling a bit under the worry that I.wouldnt be able to.do justice to this sacred being that found himself in my charge. Byron reassured me we would learn the job together..my son and I.....and we left his warm kitchen..the pressure eased just a bit as we walked towards our accomadations..decidedly more rustic..but furnished with our growing love..our growing up...and glowing through the Montana low by the light of wonderful neighbours. Thank you Byron. Rest . From a part of our lives..to a part of everything ....

Mark Hutchinson October 5, 2021