Byron Roberts
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Byron Roberts

June 1, 1940 - September 22, 2021

On the crisp, moonlit, star-spangled early morning of September 22, 2021, we lost our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and best friend.

Byron Roberts passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at 81 years old after an 11-month battle with AML leukemia. He was born on June 1, 1940, in Miles City, Montana, and was the second child and first son of Byron & Irene Roberts.

Byron possessed an unquenchable love for life. He embraced each day as a new opportunity to dream, to create, to achieve. His remarkable mind and deft hands produced beautifully-crafted, marvelous things that brought great joy to so many.

Byron had the unique ability to see the deep beauty in rusty, dusty, tattered objects. He called it "patina". An old Edison record player, the rusted remains of an antique car, a run-down Victorian house, it didn't matter, his hands and mind would bring it back to life in delightful detail. Who else but Byron would put a little fake mouse hole complete with a little fake stuffed mouse in the baseboard of every house he restored? The dream that kept Bryon fighting this past year was the hope of completing the restoration of his 1928 Chevrolet Landau Coupe and hearing the engine rumble to life. Family will complete that project.

He was blessed to travel the world with his family and friends. He had the opportunity to sail to the Bahamas, tour through Europe, explore Egypt, enjoy Hawaii and even spend time in Asia visiting Japan and Taiwan. Byron loved his overseas travels but truly found that hiking Montana trails and fishing Montana rivers were his favorite adventures, and his best place to relax, to reflect, to dream. His banjo was usually in tow as he shared his joyful voice and love of music with anyone who was ready to sing along.

Byron went to Saint Helena grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School in Helena. He attended college at Carroll College for 2 years and was drafted into the Army at the age of 22. After 2 years of service, he continued his education at the College of Great Falls and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology.

He married the love of his life, Carla Kay Comes, on September 11, 1965 in Lewistown Montana.

Byron worked for the State of Montana in the Department of Economic Development, Transportation, and Commerce for 20 years, then started his own home construction business, B Roberts Homes, where he built and remodeled homes in the Helena for years. Byron then worked for the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ended his business career in his dream job as the Executive Director for the Montana Building Industry Association (MBIA)

Byron was a member of the National Homebuilders Association as well as the local Helena and Great Falls Associations. He was a lifelong member and supporter of the Cathedral of St Helena.

Byron is survived by his wife Carla, his 4 Children, their spouses and families, Leslie and Eric Sacco (Connor), Lynn and Craig Journey (Sarah and Addison), Jill Roberts and Mike Cloeren and Steve and Kim Roberts (Alice and Eloise). His 6 brothers and sisters and their spouses, Mary Ann (Joe) Baumgardner, Dean (Helen) Roberts, Kathleen (Bob) Meyer, Bill (Peggy) Roberts, Dave (Joyce) Roberts and Colleen (Mike) Casey and the many nieces and nephews that he loved so much.

Byron is preceded in death by his parents Byron and Irene Roberts & his little sister Jean Marie.

Vigil Services for Byron will be held Monday, October 4th at 6:00 pm at Anderson Stevenson & Wilke Funeral Home at 3750 N Montana Ave in Helena. His funeral mass will be held on Tuesday October 5th at noon at the Cathedral of St. Helena. All are welcome to a luncheon reception that will follow at the Brondel Center of the Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Byron's memory to 3 charities: Prickly Pear Land Trust (Pricklypearlt.org), Growing Friends of Helena (growingfriends.org), Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org) and please donate blood to your local blood bank which made the last year of his life possible. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Byron.



Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Oct
5
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Cathedral of St. Helena
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helena lost another true crafstman in the passing of Byron. He had many skills finely tuned and in contrast to many in our struggling society those skills were unified and directed by great integrity...a choice to act in a kind yet reasoned manner as he moved foreward from each life lesson..guiding his family and loved ones into a future constructed carefully and joyfully with loving pride. As a newly minted single father living in a small bungalo down the alley from Byron...the enthusiasm and kindness he and his dear wife showed my son and.me will long be remembered as a warm refuge of home and family that soothed the anxiety of a new father stumbling a bit under the worry that I.wouldnt be able to.do justice to this sacred being that found himself in my charge. Byron reassured me we would learn the job together..my son and I.....and we left his warm kitchen..the pressure eased just a bit as we walked towards our accomadations..decidedly more rustic..but furnished with our growing love..our growing up...and glowing through the Montana low by the light of wonderful neighbours. Thank you Byron. Rest . From a part of our lives..to a part of everything ....
Mark Hutchinson
October 5, 2021
Byron was one of the " car guys" of our CHS class of 1958, along with Gerald Larson, Eddie Johnson, Howard Wilkins, and myself. Always messing with some old car. What fun! Rest easy Byron - I am still messing with old cars . . . and will think of you often.
George Murphy
School
October 2, 2021
So sorry Lynn, Leslie and family to hear about the loss of your father. Thoughts and prayers with you during this difficult time. Staci Schutz Ferlicka.
Staci Ferlicka
September 26, 2021
Gerald is a CHS Class mate .... Byron and I were involved together with restoration of some very old autos for quite a while during high school years. Good Times... After high school, Byron attended Carroll, and I joined the Navy, then returned to Montana, enrolled at Montana State and from there to the mid-west where currently reside. So, met and at the talked with Byron at class reunions. Some exceptional members of CHS 1958. Byron was for sure one of them! Our most sincere sympathies to Byron's family. Gerald Larson
Gerald Larson
September 26, 2021
