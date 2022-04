Otteson, Carina Robin age 42 of Helena passed away June 23, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday June 30, 2021, at Retz Funeral Home 315 E. 6th Avenue Helena, MT 59601 at 10:00am. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family, share a memory of Carina.