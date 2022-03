Carol Anderson

September 24, 1958 - January 18, 2021

Please join us at Cunningham Park from 2-4 pm on September 25, 2021 for a public celebration of the life of Carol Anderson. A video tribute of Carol's life will be available for viewing. Refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family is establishing an annual BBQ in the mountains above Zagreb, Croatia as a lifelong tribute to Carol and her ancestral home. Please contact Jay ([email protected]) for details.