Carol Lynne Wickersheim Howell

July 24, 1942 - June 27, 2021

Carol died June 27, 2021 at the family home in San Antonio TX after suffering complications from a stroke. She was born July 24, 1942 in Helena MT. Carol was raised by her parents Chris Wickersheim and Harriet (Kennedy) Wickersheim and spent her early years growing up on the post at Fort Harrison where both her parents worked. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1960 and remained a part of the small and close-knit 'Greenie' class throughout her life, keeping in contact with classmates in Helena and those scattered across the country.

After graduation, while working at Jorgensen's Holiday Inn as a night clerk, she met her future spouse Robert (Bob) Howell. Together they traveled the country for Bob's work and after having two children, Christopher and Theresa, they settled down in Colorado Springs CO. Carol worked as a clerk for Farmers Insurance Group at the Regional Office until her retirement. In 1992, she and Bob moved to San Antonio TX to be closer to family. Carol was Bob's caregiver until his death in 2003.

Carol became a member of St Margaret's Episcopal Church in San Antonio TX in 1998 and remained an active member until her death.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 40 years, Robert. She is survived by her children, Christopher (Connie) Howell of Bozeman MT and Theresa (Osvaldo) Villarreal of San Antonio TX, her sister, Tina Longmire of Elliston MT, and her step sister, Donna (Keith) Meier of Fresno CA, as well as 3 grandchildren, Michael Kenworthy of San Antonio, Shannon (Daniel) Cummings of Atlanta GA, and Nicole (Tony) Bastian of Miles City MT. Carol was blessed with 2 great grandchildren, Camila Bastian of Miles City and Elliott Cummings of Atlanta. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Porter Loring Mortuary North of San Antonio TX was in charge of the cremation.

Services will be held at St Margaret's Episcopal Church, San Antonio TX, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2pm. A reception provided by the Villarreal family will follow in the Parish Hall. Her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony in the Memorial Garden at the church.