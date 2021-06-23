Carole Gabriel

October 11, 1951 - June 19, 2021

Carole Gabriel, precious wife of David Gabriel and beloved mother of Paul, Shane, Shannon, Andrea, Benjamin, and Katie is now resting with her Lord and Savior. She was surrounded by her family after a week-long battle for life, in the St. Peter's ICU against an invisible enemy.

Carole married her high school sweetheart, David, and remained faithfully in love for over 50 years. She left behind 6 children and their spouses, 14 grandkids, and a fur baby.

As an amazing artist and entrepreneur, she left her genius touch wherever she went. She was a talented potter from the renowned Archie Bray Foundation, a contributor in the Helena Quilters Guild, a benefactor of many charity groups, and could make a room sparkle with her inspiration. As the owner of the well-loved Country Barn, her creative talent is sprinkled throughout the country.

Many know Carole for her general love of people, her compassionate nature, and dedication to her family. Her kind words, heartfelt gifts, and strong beliefs were a blessing to everyone. The world lost a beautiful treasure when Carole departed this world. Her greatest legacy is the gentle, but vivacious spirit she instilled in each of her loved ones. A piece of her loving nature remains in every life she touched.

She would want those who knew her to remember that her light was from the Lord, her loving heart was her superpower, and good hugs heal many hurts.

There will be a celebration of her life on Thursday, June 24th at 3 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson and Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Special thanks to those who helped ease her last moments, the friends and family who continue to send their prayers and love, and those helping our family grieve at this heartbreaking loss. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carole.