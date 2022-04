My heart goes out to all of you that Carole left behind! She was a jewel - I met her at Apache Junction at the trailer park and enjoyed going antiquing/thrift store shopping/spending time talking Scripture. She was so full of life and joy that it spread to everyone she was around. My sympathy to David and all of you kids - you were the light and joy of her life!

M.K. BIshop Friend June 25, 2021