Carolyn Ann Stauner Knott

August 4, 1932 - February 21, 2021

Carolyn Ann Stauner Knott was born August 4, 1932 at home with a mid-wife present to Martha Molls Stauner & George Stauner in Almena, Wisconsin. Carolyn had 7 brothers & 1 sister. She grew up on a dairy farm. Interestingly enough they rarely got to drink milk because it was to be sold. They all worked hard taking care of the animals and gardening. At one time they had over 1 million chickens. This farm was the largest chicken farm in the state of Wisconsin at one time. Now some of you will understand why her kitchen always had a bit of chicken decor including a rather large rooster. She attended a one room school house from grades one through eighth. After finishing the eighth grade she began working to earn her own money. She went to live with her older sister in Frederick, Wisconsin, where they stayed in a small room that was rented for three dollars a week which they split. She then went on to work for a dentist's family, caring for their children. She stayed with them and earned $21 a week. This wage also included lunch every day. She would walk to a soda fountain for her dinner which was usually a very large root beer float! Carolyn also worked at a couple different summer resorts near Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Due to her wonderful work ethic, she met families that wanted her to come stay and work for them. Eventu-ally this led her to Chicago where she began working as a long-distance telephone operator. Of all the jobs she had, she loved being a phone operator the most! From the Chicago position she was transferred to Spokane Washington where one of her brothers was living. A short time later another brother asked her to come live with him in Basin MT. When he came to help her move, she brought a friend with him. That friend was Bill Knott.

Bill and Carolyn were married May 1, 1954 in Boulder Montana. They were married for 65 years, and together they raised their three children, Bill Jr. (Nancy), Kathy Bushnell, and Ann Marie Thompson.

Bill's work took them from Boulder, MT to Helena, Twin Bridges, Gallatin Gateway, Prineville, OR, Vernal, UT, Clinton, MT, back to Twin Bridges, Choteau, Chugiak, AK, back to Helena, Oroville, WA, and eventually to East Helena, MT where they lived from 1970 until recently. They moved to Hunters Pointe retirement village in Helena in 2019.

Carolyn taught herself so many things, really... from making sauerkraut to sewing men's suit jackets, making her own soap (from bath bars to laundry detergent). Carolyn could do anything she put her mind to including:

Cooking, baking, recipe collecting, cake decorating, sewing many things including matching square dance outfits and Easter dresses, quilting, crocheting, knitting, beadwork, gardening and home decorating.

Carolyn enjoyed playing pinochle, square dancing, making large family dinners, reading and watching a good movie with a big bowl of popcorn!

Carolyn has touched the lives of so many people. I am sure that most have a handmade item from her that is a constant reminder of her dedication and love.

Carolyn Knott was preceded in death by her mother and father, brothers and sister, her husband William Knott & son-in-law William Thompson. She is survived by, Brothers, her son Bill Jr., her daughters Kathy Bushnell & Ann Marie Thompson, as well as 10 Grandchildren, their husbands & wives, and 19 great grandchildren.

Burial will follow the reception at St. Ann's Cemetery in East Helena.