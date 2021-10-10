Cash Ray Roberts (Glover)

September 10, 2009 - September 28, 2021

On September 28, 2021, Cash Ray Roberts (Glover) was taken home to God way to soon! Cash was born on September 10, 2009, to William "Will" Glover.

Anyone that has ever had the pleasure of meeting Cash would say "he was a great kid" – he was very respectful, had a smile that would light up the sky, and his laughter danced on your heart. Cash was such a wonderful, warm, loving, and outstanding son, brother, nephew, and grandson. He had a big heart and over the top sense of humor. His love for the ranch (a place he learned to call home), outdoors, and family took him to places that most kids only dream of in their lifetime. His sense of exploration and fondness of the outdoors and all animals was shared by those fortunate enough to be around him.

Cash lived for horn hunting with his dad, playing with his brother, Henry, and fishing with dad, Mindy, and Henry. He cherished time and moments spent with his new mother, Mindy. Cash also enjoyed Go kart racing and wrestling with his adored Uncle Cody, getting love, hugs, and kisses from his Aunt Ashley, riding his horse, Dusty, with Grandpa Glover (Grandpa's Buddy), and baking cookies with his Grandma Glover (Grandma's cooking buddy). Cash was an excellent and talented ranch hand, a gift he learned at a very young age. He was the apple of Grandpa Petranek's eye, spending many days on the ranch, side by side. Great Grandpa and Great Grandma cherished Cash and they are now holding him close in Heaven.

Cash's heart was always filled with unselfish love whether it was returned or not. He had a big future ahead of him and was taken long before a loving child should ever leave the arms of his parents and all those who loved him. Cash, although your life was cut short, before its time, we are all so grateful and better for the time we had you in our lives. Cash will be forever and dearly missed. His smile and sense of humor will shine and warm our hearts. In the void our hearts now hold, Cash's smile remains, shining warm and bright. Sweet Cash, may the Lord hold you close and safely in his arms until our paths rise up and meet you again.

Cash is survived by his dad and step-mother "mom", William Daniel Glover and Melinda "Mindy" Petranek-Glover, brother, Henry Glover, and grandpa, David Petranek, each of Fergus County; sisters, his sisters, Laenie and Rhylee of Bozeman; grandpa and grandma, Daniel Rulon and Kathleen Glover, uncle, Cody Glover, aunt, Ashley Glover, and nephew, Xander (Glover) Hurt, each of Helena; aunt, Alicia Ruiz (Kyle Cardel), cousins, Noelani and Makaio Cardel, each of Cheyenne, Wyoming; uncle, Charles "Chuck" Petranek, of San Luis Obispo, CA; great aunt, Jerilyn "Auntie" (John) Dresel; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, those whom Cash called family, Dusty his horse, all his friends and animals.

Cash is preceded in death by his grandma, Barbara Petranek, great grandpa, Rulon Glover, great grandma, Joan Glover, and aunt, Kathy Chapman (Glover).

A memorial service celebrating Cash's life for his father's family (Glover//Petranek) will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 16th at the Fergus County Fairgrounds in the Agriculture building, 153 Fairgrounds Road, Lewistown, MT 59457. A reception will follow at the fairgrounds. Classmates, friends, teachers, and all those who knew Cash are welcome to celebrate his life with us.

A block of rooms has been reserved at the Yogo Inn 406-535-8721 and the Super 8 by Wyndham 406-708-4541 (please reference the "Glover//Petranek Funeral Service for Cash Roberts")

Axelson Funeral and Cremation services is in care of the funeral arrangements for William Glover's family. Please visit the funeral home website at www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence to share a memory of Cash. Axelson's has been privileged to care for Cash and his family.

Special thank you to the funeral director, Chris, and entire staff of Dokken Nelson Funeral Home of Bozeman for handling Cash's cremation and viewing arrangements.