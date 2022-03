HARTSFIELD, Catherine "Cathy" age 62 of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away May 18, 2021. Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Cathy please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.